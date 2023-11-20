From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover

From Ashes To New are kicking off the Christmas season with the release of a music video for their rock makeover of Mariah Carey's classic holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You", which is now available as a digital single.
Frontman Matt Brandyberry had this to say, "We always thought it would be sick to do a Christmas song and what better than Mariah Carey's iconic 'All I Want For a Christmas Is You'. We wanted to see what the world would think of a minor feel to a major song but weren't expecting to hear that Mariah herself loved the track!"
The video and cover arrives as the band prepare to hit the road tomorrow, November 21st for their The Blackout Tour Pt. 1 that will feature support from The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh.
"THE BLACKOUT TOUR Pt 1" Tour Dates:
11/21 Portland, ME - State Theatre
11/22 Boston, MA - Big Night Live
11/24 Syracuse, NY - Sharkey's
11/25 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
11/26 Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
11/28 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
11/29 Ft Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre #
11/30 Flint, MI - Machine Shop
12/1 Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
12/3 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
12/4 St Louis, MO - Red Flag
12/5 Fayetteville, AR - JJ's
12/6 Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
12/8 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
12/10 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
12/11 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater #
12/12 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #
12/13 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
12/15 Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
12/16 Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
# From Ashes to New with The Word Alive & Ekoh only
