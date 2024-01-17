Ash Unplug For 'Race The Night' For Expanded Edition

(Prescription) Ash have announced the release of an expanded version of their acclaimed UK Top 20 album Race The Night, achieving their highest chart placing (#14) for 20 years.
The album includes acoustic versions of album tracks 'Race The Night', 'Usual Places', 'Reward In Mind' and 'Peanut Brain' as well as an extended version of the thunderous 'Like A God', while the CD version also includes a cover of touring mates The Subways' 'Oh Yeah (Teenage Years)' and 'Race The Night (Antosh v Ash Remix).
Race The Night Expanded is released on Ash Wednesday (February 14th), and is preceded by the digital single release of the acoustic version of the title track on January 17th, which can be heard on streaming services.
The tumultuous alt-rock trio have also announced a thrilling kind of homecoming as they play a very special underplay show at the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast on January 29th. The hometown bash will preceded by an interview and live session on Steve Lamacq's 6music show, all of which kicks off the 2024 edition of Independent Venue Week. The band will also play London's 100 Club as part of BRITs Week.
The IVW appearance follows hot on the heels of touring activity for the Race The Night album, which was released on September 15th. There was an instore tour, a jaunt around the UK and Europe with The Subways and a victory lap of Ireland just before Christmas, rounded off by a Yuletide special headline at Belfast Ulster Hall.
29th Jan - Oh Yeah Centre, Belfast, NI
21st Feb - 100 Club, London, UK (Brit Awards Week Show)
27 July - Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds, UK
Ash - Race The Night Expanded tracklisting (CD version)
1. Race The Night
2. Usual Places
3. Reward In Mind
4. Oslo (feat. Demira)
5. Like A God
6. Peanut Brain
7. Crashed Out Wasted
8. Braindead
9. Double Dare
10. Over & Out
11. Like A God (Reprise)
12. Race The Night (Acoustic)
13. Usual Places (Acoustic)
14. Reward In Mind (Acoustic)
15. Peanut Brain (Acoustic)
16. Oh Yeah (Teenage Years) [The Subways Cover]
17. Like A God (Extended Version)
18.Race The Night (Antosh v Ash Remix)
