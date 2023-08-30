Pink Floyd Remaster 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues

(FDPR) Pink Floyd and Warner Music [Sony Music outside Europe] today announced the upcoming stand-alone release of the newly remastered 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' on CD, LP and Blu-ray. These versions will be released on October 13, 2023.



First released as part of 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set, this is the first time that the new remaster of the classic album will be available on its own. The Blu-ray contains the Dolby Atmos and a 5.1 Surround mix as well as the remastered Stereo version. The package comes with commemorative postcards, stickers and a 24-page booklet. Pre-order here.



Originally released in 1973 and becoming one of the most iconic and influential albums ever, Pink Floyd's 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' continues to find new audiences globally. The famous sleeve, which depicts a prism spectrum, was designed by Storm Thorgerson of Hipgnosis and drawn by George Hardie. 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' has sold over 50 million copies worldwide.



The 50th Anniversary continues to be celebrated as Pink Floyd invited a new generation of animators to enter a competition to create animated music videos for any of the 10 songs on the album. Pink Floyd has a rich history of collaborating with animators from the beginnings of the band (Ian Emes, Gerald Scarfe, etc.), and in some cases the visuals that accompany the songs have become synonymous with the music itself. Animators can enter up to 10 videos, one per song on the album. A winner will be selected from a panel of experts which will include Pink Floyd's Nick Mason and Aubrey 'Po' Powell (Pink Floyd's creative consultant). The deadline for submissions is November 30th 2023. To enter and for more information go here.



You can join Aubrey "Po" Powell in conversation with animators who have created some videos in promotion for the competition and will discuss their work and the creative process. Taking part in the Q&A will be: Sara Serna (Us And Them) @sara_serna_; Charlie Black (Brain Damage) @charlieblackart and Kate Isobel Scott (Money) @kateisobelscott. The event will take place on September 6, 2023 at Noon ET/5:00pm UK time on YouTube

