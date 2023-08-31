Baroness Unplugging For Record Store Tour

(Speakeasy) Baroness, who are days away from the release of their highly-anticipated new album, STONE (Sept. 15, Abraxan Hymns), celebrate the 10-track collection's arrival with a series of acoustic record store performances, kicking off with a release day outing at New York City's Rough Trade.
"Independent music stores are a huge part of our musical background," John Baizley shares. "We discovered so much music in them as teenagers; they undoubtedly had a profound effect on all of our development as young artists (they still do). We are thrilled to be able to travel around the East Coast this September to play stripped down sets in some of our favorite shops."
Gina Gleason adds: "We're really excited for the opportunity to play these intimate performances and to connect with the fans as well as the record shop owners and operators who have been so incredibly supportive of us over the years."
The announcement of the in-stores comes in tandem with the release of a Baroness-directed video for the recently released song, "Shine". Watch it below.
Baroness Record Store Tour:
September 15 New York, NY Rough Trade
September 16 Poughkeepsie, NY Darkside Records
September 17 Baltimore, MD The Sound Garden
September 18 Richmond, VA Plan 9 Music
September 19 Raleigh, NC Schoolkids Records
September 20 Charleston, SC Monster Music
September 21 Atlanta, GA Criminal Records
