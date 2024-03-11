Baroness Announce Sweet Oblivion Euro Summer Tour

(Speakeasy) Baroness have announced that they will bring their "Sweet Oblivion Tour" to Europe this Summer, announcing a number of headlining performances amidst their previously announced festival outings.
Baroness shared: "Finally, we're coming over to play some festivals we haven't been to before, play songs from STONE for the first time in Europe and the U.K. and most importantly, see YOU after too long a time away!"
Tickets for all headlining dates are on-sale this Friday, March 15, at 10 am local time. Ticketing links can be found on YourBaroness.com. See the "Sweet Oblivion Tour" dates below:
July 24 Vienna, AT Simm City
July 26 Plovdiv, BG Hills of Rock *
July 28 Zagreb, HR Vintage Industrial Bar
July 30 Budapest, HU A38 Ship
August 1 Transylvania, RO Rockstadt Extreme *
August 2 Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air *
August 3 Karlsruhe, DE Substage
August 5 Saarbrucken, DE Garage
August 6 Aschaffenburg, DE Colos-Saal
August 8 Hradec Kralove, CZ Brutal Assault *
August 9 Leipzig, DE Werk 2
August 11 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Open Air *
August 13 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje
August 15 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent *
August 16 Southampton, UK The 1865
August 18 Carhaix, FR Motocultor Festival *
* - Festival appearance
