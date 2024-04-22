Baroness Announce Summer Tour

(Speakeasy) Baroness continue to add new tour dates in support of their latest album, STONE, with the U.S. getting a new round of Summer outings in support of the critically-acclaimed collection.
"We are gearing up for our first big summer tour in the U.S. in five years, and we're incredibly exciting to be playing so many cities that we have never played before, and returning to so many that we haven't spent nearly enough time visiting. Come out and join us! Till the wheels fall off..." - Baroness
Tickets for the newly announced U.S. dates are on-sale this Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time. The band is also offering a STONE pre-show experience, which includes one general admission ticket, a three-song pre-show acoustic performance, one exclusive art print (printed by Nightswim), a Baroness slipmat, commemorative VIP laminate, the ability to have two Baroness items signed, and early entry to the venue, as well as a dedicated VIP host. VIP packages info is available at YourBaroness.com.
Baroness - U.S. Summer Tour dates:
May 31 Portland, ME State Theatre
June 1 Norwalk, CT District Music Hall
June 2 Rochester, NY Essex
June 4 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
June 5 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre
June 7 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
June 8 Palatine, IL Durty Nellie's
June 9 Chicago, IL House of Blues
June 10 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
June 12 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
June 14 Memphis, TN Growlers
June 15 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
June 17 Little Rock, AR The Hall
June 18 Nashville, TN The Basement East
June 19 Birmingham, AL Saturn
June 21 Richmond, VA The Broadberry
June 22 Charlottesville, VA The Jefferson Theater
June 23 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
June 24 Millvale, PA Mr. Small's Theater
June 26 Patchogue, NY 89 North
June 27 Bensalem, PA Broken Goblet
June 30 Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater
The band continue their Summer trek with the Sweet Oblivion Tour, Baroness' first European tour in support of STONE. Tickets for all European dates are on-sale now.
July 24 Vienna, AT Simm City
July 26 Plovdiv, BG Hills of Rock *
July 28 Zagreb, HR Vintage Industrial Bar
July 30 Budapest, HU A38 Ship
August 1 Transylvania, RO Rockstadt Extreme *
August 2 Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air *
August 3 Karlsruhe, DE Substage
August 5 Saarbrucken, DE Garage
August 6 Aschaffenburg, DE Colos-Saal
August 8 Hradec Kralové, CZ Brutal Assault *
August 9 Leipzig, DE Werk 2
August 11 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Open Air *
August 13 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje
August 15 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent *
August 16 Southampton, UK The 1865
August 18 Carhaix, FR Motocultor Festival *
*-Festival appearance
