Baroness Stream 'Stone (Deluxe)' Album

(Speakeasy) Baroness' recently released new album, STONE (Abraxan Hymns) gets the deluxe treatment with the addition of six live tracks from the band's 2022 "Your Baroness" tour.

The band has also announced an additional eight acoustic record store performances, with the first of those outings happening this afternoon at Daddy Kool Records in St. Petersburg, Fla.

"Independent music stores are a huge part of our musical background," John Baizley said as Baroness announced the first round of acoustic record store outings. "We discovered so much music in them as teenagers; they undoubtedly had a profound effect on all of our development as young artists (they still do). We are thrilled to be able to travel around the East Coast this September to play stripped down sets in some of our favorite shops."

Fans and critics alike have embraced the DIY-nature of STONE, with Baroness self-producing the album and the slate of videos that have accompanied its release. Revolver, in their current Baroness cover story, said "their sixth full-length is a cathartic testament to both fearless self-reflection and the important of strengthening bonds." Kerrang!, from their recently released cover feature, declared "STONE marks the beginning of a bold new era," and Brooklyn Vegan said the new music finds "Baroness at their most alive and direct."

Stream STONE (Deluxe) here

Baroness Record Store Tour:

October 17 St. Petersburg, FL Daddy Kool Records

October 21 Houston, TX Cactus Music

October 25 Mesa, AZ Zia Records

October 31 Portland, OR Music Millennium

November 9 Salt Lake City, UT Graywhale

November 14 Minneapolis, MN Down in the Valley

November 15 Chicago, IL Reckless Records

November 19 Toronto, ON Sonic Bloom

Related Stories

Baroness Unplugging For Record Store Tour

Baroness Postpone Tour Until Spring

Baroness Letting Fans Pick Setlist For Intimate Fall Tour

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review

More Baroness News