Baroness and Red Fang Announce Coheadlining Dates

03-06-2024
(Speakeasy) Baroness and Red Fang have announced five special co-headlining performances this May, bringing back-to-back sets from two of heavy music's most beloved bands, for the first time ever.

"It will be great to get out and play some shows with our old friends in Red Fang," Baroness collectively shared. "Surprisingly, we've never properly toured together, so we're all excited to bring these shows to you this spring. Furthermore, it will be great to have another opportunity to support and perform songs from our latest record, STONE, with you!"

Red Fang's Bryan Giles adds: "We're stoked to be paying shows with Baroness this Spring! I'm pretty sure these shows are gonna go off!" See the Baroness/Red Fang tour dates below:

May 13 Winston Salem, NC The Ramkat
May 14 Norfolk, VA Elevation 27
May 15 Baltimore, MD Ram's Head Live
May 16 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
May 18 Harrisburg, PA HMAC

