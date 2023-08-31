(BEC) Southern California alternative rock band Dirty Heads' single "Rescue Me" is spending its 4th consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard alternative radio chart, released on Better Noise Music.
"Rescue Me" is also the 10th most played song on Alternative radio in 2023. This is the band's second #1 hit of their career, after the track "Lay Me Down," featuring Rome, topped the charts for 10 weeks in 2010.
This new milestone marks the band's 4th top 5 single at Alternative radio, and a career first for Dirty Heads having back-to-back top 5 airplay singles from the album Midnight Control - "Life's Been Good" and "Rescue Me."
Phil Lesh & Friends, Govt Mule, Dirty Heads Lead Great South Bay Music Festival Lineup
Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome Lead Alta Music Festival Lineup
Dirty Heads Announce EP Series With 'Rescue Me' Video
Dirty Heads To Rock Joe Walsh Classic On The Today Show
Ghost Explain Last Minute Concert Cancelation- Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor- Baroness Unplugging For Record Store Tour- more
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album- Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'- Guns N' Roses- U2- Pink Floyd- more
Dierks Bentley To Stream Red Rocks Concert- NEEDTOBREATHE 'Wasting Time' With Old Dominion- Garth Brooks- more
The Waymores - Greener Pastures
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Ghost Explain Last Minute Concert Cancelation
Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor
Baroness Unplugging For Record Store Tour
50th Anniversary Of Status Quo's Caroline Celebrated By Godslave With New video
Phil Lynott's Final Recordings Released On Vinyl
Dirty Heads Spend 4th Consecutive Week At No 1 With 'Rescue Me'
Primal Fear Take On 'Cancel Culture' With New Song
Soft Play Declare 'Punk's Dead' With New Single and Video