Dirty Heads Spend 4th Consecutive Week At No 1 With 'Rescue Me'

08-31-2023

(BEC) Southern California alternative rock band Dirty Heads' single "Rescue Me" is spending its 4th consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard alternative radio chart, released on Better Noise Music.

"Rescue Me" is also the 10th most played song on Alternative radio in 2023. This is the band's second #1 hit of their career, after the track "Lay Me Down," featuring Rome, topped the charts for 10 weeks in 2010.

This new milestone marks the band's 4th top 5 single at Alternative radio, and a career first for Dirty Heads having back-to-back top 5 airplay singles from the album Midnight Control - "Life's Been Good" and "Rescue Me."

