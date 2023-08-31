Dirty Heads Spend 4th Consecutive Week At No 1 With 'Rescue Me'

(BEC) Southern California alternative rock band Dirty Heads' single "Rescue Me" is spending its 4th consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard alternative radio chart, released on Better Noise Music.

"Rescue Me" is also the 10th most played song on Alternative radio in 2023. This is the band's second #1 hit of their career, after the track "Lay Me Down," featuring Rome, topped the charts for 10 weeks in 2010.

This new milestone marks the band's 4th top 5 single at Alternative radio, and a career first for Dirty Heads having back-to-back top 5 airplay singles from the album Midnight Control - "Life's Been Good" and "Rescue Me."

Related Stories

Phil Lesh & Friends, Govt Mule, Dirty Heads Lead Great South Bay Music Festival Lineup

Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome Lead Alta Music Festival Lineup

Dirty Heads Announce EP Series With 'Rescue Me' Video

Dirty Heads To Rock Joe Walsh Classic On The Today Show

More Dirty Heads News