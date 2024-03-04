Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads Announce Slightly Dirty Summer Tour

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads have announced that they will be teaming gup their summer to launch their Slightly Dirty Summer Tour across the U.S. that will feature support from The Elovaters, with Common Kings joining on select dates.

They have announced the initial dates for the trek with more dates still to be revealed. As of now, things are set to kick off on July 11th in Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavilion.

Miles Doughty had this to say, "Slightly Dirty Summer 2024 is gonna be nuts! It's been a minute since we did a full summer tour with our brothers the Dirty Heads and we are excited to get this party started.

"Joining us in the madness will be our boys Common Kings and The Elovaters taking the vibes to a new level! Looking forward to playing some new songs all summer while hitting new venues and some cities we have never played!"

Dirty Heads' Duddy B added, "So happy to be back out on the road with our boys! Every time we get together it's nothing but good times and I expect nothing less this summer!"

Thu Jul 11 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *+

Fri Jul 12 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center *+

Sat Jul 13 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater *+

Sun Jul 14 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion *+

Thu Jul 18 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *+

Fri Jul 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live *+

Sat Jul 20 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

Sun Jul 21 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Thu Jul 25 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *+

Fri Jul 26 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*+

Sat Jul 27 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion *+

Sun Jul 28 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium *+

Thu Aug 01 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place *+

Fri Aug 02 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *+

Sat Aug 04 – Gautier, MS – The Sound *+^

Thu Aug 15 — West Valley City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *+

Fri Aug 16 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *+

Sat Aug 17 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre +

Sun Aug 18 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater *+

Thu Aug 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn *+

Fri Aug 23 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre +

Sat Aug 24 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Sun Aug 25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *+

* With Common Kings

+ With The Elovaters

