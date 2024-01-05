Dirty Heads Recruit Yelawolf For Live 'John Linen' Video

(Better Noise) Dirty Heads spent the summer touring across the U.S. on the headlining "Island Glow" tour and are excited to share a new live- recorded version of their hit single "John Linen" which features rapper Yelawolf who was featured as an opening act on the first leg of the tour.

The single is out today across all digital platforms via Better Noise Music along with a new music video featuring performance footage from the tour. "We were stoked to have Yelawolf on tour with us," shares vocalist JARED WATSON. "He puts on a great show and knows how to have a good time. So, we invited him up to run a verse and he delivered a moment that was one of the highlights of the show and tour."

"It was such an honor sharing the stage with Yelawolf, he absolutely murdered this verse," says guitarist DUDDY B. "I'm glad we were able to capture this moment live for y'all."

YELAWOLF remarks: "Jared and Duddy really looked out for me on the tour we rocked together. Dirty Heads became instant fam and when the opportunity came to jump on 'John Linen' I was all over it! The song f***in' slaps...these dudes know their sh*t and I'm a snob about hip hop, especially...if I don't vibe I'm out. This song, however, I was psyched to be a part of! Looking forward to more collaborations with the Dirty Heads!"

