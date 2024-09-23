Dirty Heads And Sublime With Rome Lead Friendsgiving Concert

(SRO) After wrapping their massively successful nationwide co-headlining "Slightly Dirty Summer Tour" with Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads are set to bring their signature blend of reggae, rock, and hip-hop to Los Angeles with a headlining show at Kia Forum on Friday, November 22 for the Alt 98.7 Presents Friendsgiving concert.

The event marks the farewell performance of Sublime with Rome as it will be their final LA show and their last concert with Dirty Heads. Both bands have collaborated and toured together frequently over the span of their careers; single "Lay Me Down" featuring ROME reached #1 on Billboard's Alternative chart and is RIAA certified gold. The show will also include performances from LA-based ska-punk group The Interrupters and alternative trio Beach Weather.

"It's an absolute honor to be playing at such a legendary venue," exclaims Dirty Heads guitarist and vocalist Duddy B. "November 22nd is going to be a special night!"

Dirty Heads will continue to celebrate the digital deluxe release of their acclaimed album Midnight Control. Midnight Control (Deluxe) was released in 2023 via Better Noise Music and features 23 tracks, including acoustic versions of hit songs "Rescue Me," "Life's Been Good," and "Island Glow," Lo-Fi versions of 3 album tracks, 3 unreleased songs, and more in addition to all 10 tracks from the original album.

Amidst their recent summer tour, DIRTY HEADS released two limited-edition vinyl re-pressings of their sold-out Record Store Day exclusive Midnight Control (Deluxe): Collector's Edition Vinyl Box Set as well as a limited-edition 7" Bandcamp exclusive. Limited to 1,000 copies, the vinyl box set featured artwork designed by Dirty Heads bassist David Foral and was printed entirely on FSC-certified recycled paper stock. It featured recycled vinyl, three unique vinyl etchings, a 20-page booklet, and a 24"x36" poster. The Bandcamp exclusive 7" was limited to 300 copies and includes "Rescue Me" on Side A and "Life's Been Good" on Side B.

