Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor

08-31-2023

Members of Disturbed were honored with a key to the city earlier in Tinley Park, Illinois on Wednesday (August 30) ahead of their concert at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.

The band shared the news via social media. They wrote, "What an amazing honor receiving the key to the city in our hometown! Thank you to the Mayor of Tinley Park, @colleen.sullivan71 and to all of the trustees and board members for this sentimental moment."

Tinley Park mayor Colleen Sullivan shared, "What an amazing night recognizing DISTURBED in front of their hometown crowd of Tinley Park! It was an honor to present them with a Key to the City, on behalf of the Village Board & the Village of Tinley Park!"

