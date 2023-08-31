Nervosa Unleash 'Jailbreak' Video

(FP) Nervosa has revealed a brand-new official music video for the title track cut from their upcoming fifth full-length, 'Jailbreak', out September 29, 2023 via Napalm Records!

This uncontrollable assault shows the four women on top of their game and attacks with a relentless thrash metal chorus and roaring axe attacks. The song delivers pure brutal power and comes along with a smashing music video that visualizes the energy and strength of this powerhouse quartet.

The upcoming album, 'Jailbreak', marks a decisive start of a new era in the band's history, as it's the first NERVOSA album with guitarist and founding member Prika Amaral on vocal duties, and showcasing the mighty new lineup completed by the immensely talented and well experienced Michaela Naydenova on drums, Hel Pyre on bass and Helena Kotina on guitars.

Prika Amaral and Helena Kotina on "Jailbreak": "This song is the roots of this new album. Helena and I love motorcycles, and wanted to write a song that gives freedom to the people, because this is how we feel when we ride our motorcycles. Also, 'Jailbreak' has one of the biggest guitar duos - people will be surprised when we play this song live. I can't wait for that!" (Prika)

"For me, 'Jailbreak' feels like the most heavy but also pure rock 'n' roll song on the album. It combines fast roaring guitars together with melodies and has this rebellious vibe." (Helena)

