Nervosa Plot First North American Headline Tour

(Freeman Promotions) Nervosa recently released their blistering fifth full-length, 'Jailbreak', to major acclaim. They have now set their sights on North America, announcing their first headline tour of the USA and Canada beginning in late August 2024!
On the road for nearly a month-and-a-half, the tour will visit major locations such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Brooklyn, Montreal, and Chicago - including seven total stops in Canada - coming to an end in mid-October. The tour will feature support from Lich King and Hatriot.
Nervosa's Prika Amaral about the upcoming North American tour: "We're excited to be coming to North America with an awesome lineup of new wave thrash metal. We have waited so long to get back and will be bringing a very special show for you all! Don't wait, get your tickets & VIP now. It's our jailbreak!"
The Great American Jailbreak Tour
NERVOSA Headlining in North America
w/ Lich King and Hatriot
August 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Blades Of Steel Festival
August 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ White Rock Lounge
August 31 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
September 1 - Lincoln, NE @ Cosmic Eye
September 2 - Denver, CO @ HQ
September 4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon
September 5 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder
September 6 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ The Rickshaw Theater
September 7 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon / Funhouse
September 8 - Portland, OR @ Dante's
September 10 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's
September 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place
September 12 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
September 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky a Go Go
September 14 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Underground
September 15 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
September 16 - El Paso, TX @ The RockHouse
September 18 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
September 19 - Houston, TX @ The White Oak
September 20 - Dallas, TX @ RBC
September 21 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge
September 22 - Nashville, TN @ The End
September 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social & Supply
September 25 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit
September 27 - Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero
September 28 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
September 29 - Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans
October 2 - Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's
October 3 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
October 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows
October 5 - Quebec City, Quebec, Canada @ La Source
October 6 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Les Foufounes Électriques
October 8 - Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ The 27 Club
October 9 - Kingston, Ontario, Canada @ The Mansion
October 10 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Hard Luck
October 11 - London, Ontario, Canada @ Rum Runners
October 12 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
October 13 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies
