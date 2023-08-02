Nervosa Announce New Album 'Jailbreak' With 'Seed Of Death' Video

Album art

(Napalm) Nervosa have announced their fierce fifth full-length, Jailbreak, out September 29, 2023 via Napalm Records! This will be the first NERVOSA album with guitarist and founding member Prika Amaral on vocal duties, and showcasing the band's mighty new lineup completed by the immensely talented and well experienced Michaela Naydenova on drums, Hel Pyre on bass and Helena Kotina on guitars.

Following the blistering standalone single "Endless Ambition", with "Seed Of Death", Nervosa serves up a second taste of what's to come. Starting off with a beautiful, epic intro, "Seed Of Death" features philosophical lyrics that explore questions about the never-ending cycle of life, grabbing an omnipresent issue relevant to all of us. Check out the captivating official music video below!

Prika Amaral on the new single and album: "I'm very happy with the result of this song and our new album. I always wanted to have a song like this but it never happened for different reasons and now we can finally make it happen. Also, we were able to take even more risks and do new things. With two guitars the doors open to a whole new world of possibilities, in fact NERVOSA had two guitars in the beginning, but then we decided to go with one guitar for logistical reasons, since it would be easier to move with one less person for tours. Now NERVOSA has a much bigger structure that allowed this addition, and we are really enjoying this moment of the band. The process of writing this record was the most fun and brought the most musicality, enriching the band.

Helena Kotina adds: "I think Jailbreak is NERVOSA's most revolutionary record, both musically and lyrically. It was a very challenging process but at the same time very constructive. We were able to take care of every detail until we obtained the best result."

