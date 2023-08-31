Peter Frampton Announces Fall US Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has announced a new series of fall US dates. The two-week, eight date fall series will open in Louisville, KY on November 9 and wrap up two weeks later at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.
"I wanted to thank all who came to the 'Never Say Never' tour this summer. I can't thank you enough for your love and encouragement at every show!" says Frampton. "*Breaking news* I am going to be continuing the tour in November. I'm just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us."
In sync with news of the fall schedule, the legendary rocker is streaming video of a performance of his 1975 classic, "Show Me The Way", as featured on his forthcoming live album, "Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall."
Check out ticket and tour date details
