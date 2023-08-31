.

Peter Frampton Announces Fall US Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 08-30-2023

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has announced a new series of fall US dates. The two-week, eight date fall series will open in Louisville, KY on November 9 and wrap up two weeks later at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

"I wanted to thank all who came to the 'Never Say Never' tour this summer. I can't thank you enough for your love and encouragement at every show!" says Frampton. "*Breaking news* I am going to be continuing the tour in November. I'm just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us."

In sync with news of the fall schedule, the legendary rocker is streaming video of a performance of his 1975 classic, "Show Me The Way", as featured on his forthcoming live album, "Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall."

Check out ticket and tour date details and stream the live video here.

