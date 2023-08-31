W.A.S.P. Announce The 7 Savage Boxset

(MBMM) W.A.S.P. announce The 7 Savage: 1984-1992 deluxe 8LP boxset from their Capitol Years, with studio album half-speed mastering, LP of bonus tracks, 60 page book, posters and numbered certificate. The 7 Savage: 1984-1992 will be released Friday 27th October 2023 on Madfish and is strictly limited to 2000 copies worldwide.

Currently on break from the 40 Years Live World Tour and sounding better than ever, W.A.S.P. is one of the most consistent and reliable forces in rock music - unstoppable and unassailable, like a heavy metal juggernaut sent back in time from along- distant galaxy. Frontman Blackie Lawless is undoubtedly one of rocks everlasting figures - someone's whose attitude and vision changed the musical landscape around him, in the process bearing fruit to some of the biggest anthems of their time.

W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless comments, "It's great to see this collection of records be re-released with this detail. For the original recordings to have a new light shown on them with expanded notes and additional photography is special for me, and will be for all those that hold these albums in a special place in their hearts and times in their lives."



Their first five studio albums (W.A.S.P., The Last Command, Inside the Electric Circus, The Headless Children and The Crimson Idol) contributed enough on their own for W.A.S.P. to be considered one of the greatest rock bands of all-time. Those LPs are all presented in this set, mastered half-speed at Air Studios, London for a superior, sharper, more direct and engaging sound.



Packaged within a deluxe red leatherette effect double slipcase, The 7 Savage: 1984-1992 is completed on vinyl with two more LPs: 1987s Live... in the Raw and new compilation Bonus Tracks & B-Sides featuring the controversial breakthrough anthem Animal (F**k Like a Beast).



Compiled with the full cooperation of Blackie Lawless, the box set also includes a 60-page book with exclusive and rare pictures from legendary metal photographers (including Ross Halfin, Tony Mottram, David Plastik and Paul Natkin), along with extensive liner notes from Amit Sharma (Kerrang!, Planet Rock). Also included is an exclusive Blackie Lawless poster, plus an individually numbered circular saw shaped certificate.

