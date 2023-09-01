Ill Nino Announce Dates With Megadeth and Biohazard

Ill Nino have announced that they will be playing three shows later this month with thrash legends Megadeth, as well as Biohazard, ahead of their appearance on the Double Trouble II Tour with Cradle Of Filth and Devildriver.
The Megadeth, Biohazard dates include shows in Gratville, PA, Atlantic City and Bloomington, IL. Marcos Leal had this to say, "So f***in' excited to be sharing the stage with 2 bands from my youth, until this day, I idolize and love to the core!
"Megadeth is forever one of my favorite bands of all time and bring back so many memories of why I even wanted to be a musician in the first place. And I have so much respect and admiration for Evan, as he gave me my first ever TV appearance on his show on Axe Tv with Shattered Sun.
"It will be an honor to share the stage with him after all these years! These will be some of the Ill Nino shows of the Year!"
Laz Pina added "Ill Nino and I are thrilled to be a part of this legendary lineup. Megadeth & Biohazard are both heavy influences on our band. What an honor!"
Tour Dates w/ Megadeth and Biohazard
9/15/23 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
9/17/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock LIVE
9/27/23 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena
