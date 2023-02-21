Ill Nino Announce The 20 Year Anniversary of Confession Tour

Ill Nino have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for their The 20 Year Anniversary of Confession Tour that will feature special guests Through Fire and Dropout Kings.

The trek, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's "Confession" album, will be kicking off on May 4th in Jacksonville, NC at Hooligans and will wrap up on June 4th in Tyler, TX at the Country River Club.

Marcos Leal had this to say, "20 years ago I stood in line after school at our local record store ,On Cue, to purchase a record that would inevitably change my life, Ill Nino's Confession!

"I learned all the songs back to back to sing with my first band ever. Fast forward 20 years later, I'm singing for the band I grew up idolizing, and relearning the songs that were the soundtrack of so many of our teenage years! I look forward to celebrating 20 years of Confession with all the fans, and ready to bring you the best NINO show you have ever seen. See you guys in the pit!"

Dave Chavarri also shared, "I remember every detail while recording, and co producing this album Confession with my brother, iconic producer Bob Marlette (Rob Zombie, Black Sabbath). While recording Confession, I never realized it would become Ill Nino's biggest, and most successful release to date. Confession is angry, dark, and beautiful. I am proud to bring everyone the 20 Year Anniversary of Confession!! Come celebrate with us."

Through Fire's Justin McCain added, "I must confess, we're honored to hit the road with Ill Nino and be part of the 20 Year Anniversary Tour for Confession! I've always loved that album! Speaking of albums, we have a brand new one titled Devil's Got You Dreamin' coming out April 21, via Sumerian Records! Our new single "Lose It" is available everywhere now! "

Dropout Kings' Adam Ramey concluded, "We are excited to hit the road with ILL NINO to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of Confession. They have an electrifying live show and I'm hyped to be able to watch it every night"

The 20 Year Anniversary of Confession Tour

5/4/2023 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

5/5/2023 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards

5/6/2023 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5/7/2023 - Horseheads, NY - The L

5/9/2023 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

5/10/2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

5/11/2023 - Lakewood, OH - Winchester Music Tavern

5/12/2023 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

5/13/2023 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

5/14/2023 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5/16/2023 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

5/17/2023 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater

5/18/2023 - Omaha NE - The Waiting Room

5/19/2023 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

5/20/2023 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station

5/21/2023 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

5/23/2023 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

5/24/2023 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

5/25/2023 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

5/26/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

5/27/2023 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

5/30/2023 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

5/31/2023 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock

6/1/2023 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

6/2/2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

6/3/2023 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

6/4/2023 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club

