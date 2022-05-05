Ill Nino Reunite With Marc Rizzo and Share New Video 'This Is Over'

Promo photo courtesy Adrenaline

Ill Nino have announced that they have reunited with original guitarist Marc Rizzo and have just released a music video for their new single "This Is Over", from the forthcoming album "IllMortals" (out June 10th).

Marcos Leal says of the new track, "'This Is Over' conveys a message of taking control of the outside negativity that can consume your everyday life. From the darkest forms of harassment and violations of privacy from others, to the worst self doubts and anxiety within ourselves.

"We all fall victim to this in one way or another, but the anger and aggression you hear in these lyrics and music is my own form of therapy, my own way of taking charge and my own way of saying enough is enough, 'This Is Over'! I urge you to take control and face the negativity in your life, and find your own way of therapy."

Marc Rizzo added "It is great to be back in this new version of Ill Nino! The new music and new vocals are the best I've ever heard since the beginning of this band, and I'm proud to be a part of it! Fans are definitely getting their concert ticket's worth with this his new lineup!!"

Fans will be able to catch the band at various music festivals this spring and summer and also supporting Down at two shows later this month. Watch the video and see the dates below:

5.19.22 - Welcome To Rockville, w/ Kiss, 5FDP, Papa Roach

5.20.22 - Atlanta, GA, at the Buckhead Theatre, supporting Down

5.22.22 - Dallas, TX, at Amplified Live, supporting Down

6.26.22 - Hellfest w/ Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon

7.03.22 - Hills Of Rock w/5FDP

8.03.22 - Wacken Open Air w/ Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest

8.13.22 - Alcatraz Festival w/ Behemoth, Testament, Exodus

8.14.22 - Bloodstock Open Air w/ Lamb Of God, Behemoth, Mercyful Fate

9.24.22 - Louder Than Life w/ Rob Zombie, Sevendust

Related Stories

Lions At The Gate Recruit Jinjer's Tatiana For Find My Way Video

Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group Lions At The Gate

Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video

Ill Nino To Launch Ill Texas Familia Tour This Summer

News > Ill Nino