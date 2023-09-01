Kvelertak Share 'Endling' Title Track Lyric Video

(Atom Splitter) Kvelertak have shared the lyric video for the title track of their forthcoming album "Endling," which arrives on September 8 via Rise Records/Petroleum Records.
"Starting with a guitar hook that could have been picked up at a First Avenue show during a U.S. tour and culminating in a Queen-like crescendo of harmonic guitar leads, 'Endling' serves as a requiem for destroyed nature and broken human destinies from our own time," the band says, giving a real bird's eye view into the song! "Trusting silver-tongued modernity only ends in a trunk full of fury and unspent wealth drugged in a rut behind you on your certain journey across the river Gjoll."
Thematically, the album continues on the path of 2020's critically acclaimed Splid - which received press accolades from Stereogum, MetalSucks, Kerrang!, Revolver, Invisible Oranges, Blabbermouth, Guitar World, and more - by delving further into local lore and legend, though guitarist Vidar Landa summed it up best. "On Endling, we tell the stories of the extinct and dying men and women of Norway. Old and new myths, culture, and rituals come to life - the folklore that doesn't fit a TV series concept. Vikings and trolls are for television. This is the real deal."
"As the sun fell, at the time when oxen are unyoked, following the trail cut by the footsteps of Rasmus Vardal, the marauders of rock came riding again, screaming Kielland is dead, long live Kielland!," exclaims the band.
ENDLING TRACK LISTING:
"Kroterveg Te Helvete"
"Fedrekult"
"Likvoke"
"Motsols"
"Dogeniktens Kvad"
"Endling"
"Skoggangr"
"Paranoia 297"
"Svart September"
"Morild"
