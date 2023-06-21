Kvelertak Share ''Skoggangr' Lyric Video

(Atom Splitter) Kvelertak are back! Their new album Endling arrives on September 8 via Rise Records/Petroleum Records. Today, the band has shared the lyric video for "Skoggnagr."

"'Skoggangr' was the first song we wrote for Endling. It's a song about Helmut Von Botnlaus, whose life history and written records have inspired many of the lyrics on the album," the band explains. "It all takes place in the heathlands and mountain area of the south-west coast of Norway, where Helmut was born. This is where he spent most of his secluded life, living off what the earth can provide him with while fighting anyone trying to destroy the surrounding nature. Wind turbine and real estate developers, look out!"

"From Lindtjornsknuten I keep watch, looking towards Bjerkreim where the war is lost. String my bow, sacrifice a tick, stomping to the beat of an old slatt." -Helmut

Thematically, the album continues on the path of 2020's critically acclaimed Splid - which received press accolades from Stereogum, MetalSucks, Kerrang!, Revolver, Invisible Oranges, Blabbermouth, Guitar World, and more - by delving further into local lore and legend, though guitarist Vidar Landa summed it up best. "On Endling, we tell the stories of the extinct and dying men and women of Norway. Old and new myths, culture, and rituals come to life - the folklore that doesn't fit a TV series concept. Vikings and trolls are for television. This is the real deal."

"As the sun fell, at the time when oxen are unyoked, following the trail cut by the footsteps of Rasmus Vardal, the marauders of rock came riding again, screaming Kielland is dead, long live Kielland!," exclaims the band.

