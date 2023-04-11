.

Kvelertak Announce New Album 'Endling'

04-11-2023

Kvelertak Cover art
Cover art

(Atom Splitter) Kvelertak are back! Their new album Endling arrives on September 8 via Rise Records/Petroleum Records. Today, the band has shared the video for "Kroterveg Te Helvete." Watch it here.

"'Kroterveg Te Helvete' is a celebration of the intolerable levels of hardships of being in a popular rock band in 2023," says Kvelertak.

Thematically, the album continues on the path of 2020's critically acclaimed Splid by delving further into local lore and legend, though guitarist Vidar Landa summed it up best. "On Endling, we tell the stories of the extinct and dying men and women of Norway. Old and new myths, culture, and rituals come to life - the folklore that doesn't fit a TV series concept. Vikings and trolls are for television. This is the real deal."

"As the sun fell, at the time when oxen are unyoked, following the trail cut by the footsteps of Rasmus Vardal, the marauders of rock came riding again, screaming Kielland is dead, long live Kielland!," exclaims the band.

ENDLING TRACK LISTING:
"Kroterveg Te Helvete"
"Fedrekult"
"Likvoke"
"Motsols"
"Dogeniktens Kvad"
"Endling"
"Skoggangr"
"Paranoia 297"
"Svart September"
"Morild"

