Kvelertak Announce New Album 'Endling'

(Atom Splitter) Kvelertak are back! Their new album Endling arrives on September 8 via Rise Records/Petroleum Records. Today, the band has shared the video for "Kroterveg Te Helvete." Watch it here.
"'Kroterveg Te Helvete' is a celebration of the intolerable levels of hardships of being in a popular rock band in 2023," says Kvelertak.
Thematically, the album continues on the path of 2020's critically acclaimed Splid by delving further into local lore and legend, though guitarist Vidar Landa summed it up best. "On Endling, we tell the stories of the extinct and dying men and women of Norway. Old and new myths, culture, and rituals come to life - the folklore that doesn't fit a TV series concept. Vikings and trolls are for television. This is the real deal."
"As the sun fell, at the time when oxen are unyoked, following the trail cut by the footsteps of Rasmus Vardal, the marauders of rock came riding again, screaming Kielland is dead, long live Kielland!," exclaims the band.
ENDLING TRACK LISTING:
"Kroterveg Te Helvete"
"Fedrekult"
"Likvoke"
"Motsols"
"Dogeniktens Kvad"
"Endling"
"Skoggangr"
"Paranoia 297"
"Svart September"
"Morild"
Singled Out: Kvelertak's Bratebrann
Kvelertak Recruit Mastodon Star For New Single
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts- Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency- more
Ghost Release Video For First Track From New Covers EP- Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71- Metallica Marching Band Competition- more
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Video Premiere: Joe Satriani and Brian Tarquin's 'Speed of Sound'
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Avenged Sevenfold Announce North American Fall Tour
Sting Announces North American Leg Of My Songs World Tour
Love And Rockets Announce New U.S. Tour Leg
Mr. Bungle Announce First Eastern North America Tour Since 2000
Babymetal And Dethklok Announce North American Babyklok Tour
Kvelertak Announce New Album 'Endling'
Rufus Wainwright Recruits John Legend For 'Heading For Home'
Devildriver Release 'If Blood Is Life' Video