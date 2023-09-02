Cavo Share 'Feel the Same' Lyric Video As The Shakes EP Arrives

Cavo have shared a lyric video for their song "Feel the Same" to celebrate the release of their brand new "The Shakes EP". O'Donnell Media Group shared the following:

When asked about The Shakes EP, Andy Herrin says, "A lot of these songs for The Shakes EP had been sitting unfinished for a few years. We were writing like crazy back then and it's been amazing finally getting these songs finished and giving them a proper release. Kinda feels like the story of this certain time period of CAVO has finally been told."

The final song to be released from the EP is titled "Feel The Same." Casey Walker says, "This song was really important to me. It's basically a letter to my younger self. Growing up and getting the chance to look back in reflection is such a powerful gift. It's kind of a reminder going forward that every moment and choice brings it's own consequences and rewards. This song is really a reminder to myself that every choice, good or bad, has lead me to this point in my life, and now that I have kids who are starting to make choices for themselves, I just want to remind myself to create an environment where they are free and safe to succeed or fail, and I'll love them either way no matter what."

Related Stories

Cavo Mark EP Release With 'Don't Dream It's Over' Video

Cavo Share Cover Of New Order's 'Bizarre Love Triangle'

Cavo Deliver 'Bridges Bright Nights + Thieves'

Cavo Delivers Cover Of Duran Duran Hit 'Come Undone'

More Cavo News