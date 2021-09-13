Cavo Deliver 'Bridges Bright Nights + Thieves'

Cavo are celebrating the release of their new album, "Bridges Bright Nights + Thieves", by sharing a visualizer video for their latest single "Cynical".

Casey Walker had this to say, "Looking back at all the material that we have amassed as a band over the years really opened our eyes. We wanted to revisit a lot of them and put them out there for fans to hear."

Bassist Brian Smith shared, "The great thing about the four of us in Cavo is that we've always been fully committed to this band. Even if we haven't been in the spotlight for a bit and we have other projects going on, our bond is as tight as ever, and we've never stopped releasing music. We love writing together, playing together, and just being together as friends, and that's why we've been able to keep going together as long as we have."

Drummer Andy Herrin added, "We've been sitting on a ton of previously unreleased stuff that Casey, Chris, Brian, and I truly love, so we thought it was time to start putting it out for our fans to hear. The response has been so overwhelmingly positive, and we can't thank the fans enough for continuing to support the band!" Stream the new visualizer video below:

