Cavo Mark EP Release With 'Don't Dream It's Over' Video

Cover art

(OMG) Cavo released their new Covers Vol. 1 EP to all major platforms via TLG/INgrooves. In celebration of Covers Vol. 1, the band released a new music video for the song "Don't Dream It's Over."

When asked about "Don't Dream It's Over", Chris Hobbs says, "I've always loved this song! I remember hearing it in one the opening scenes of Stephen Kings The Stand tv series as kid and being captivated. It's beautiful sounding yet haunting and sad at the same time. I've always had it in my head to cover it. Not to change it up or do a different take of it. Wanted to keep to the feel I fell in love with all those years ago."

The creative force of Rock/Alternative from St. Louis is still creating and releasing new music. Humble beginnings to major label success to where they are now seems like a whirlwind but a lot of bands find themselves in these spaces. Bassist Brian Smith says "We are still a band releasing music we want to release and we hope people dig what we are doing". Drummer Andy Herrin adds, "Every EP or record we do won't be like one previously released and we have a lot of music to share and create." "The great thing about the four of us in Cavo is that we've always been fully committed to this band," explains bassist Brian Smith. "Even if we haven't been in a spotlight for a bit and we have other projects going on, our bond is as tight as ever, and we've never stopped releasing music. We love writing together, playing together and just being together as friends, and that's why we've been able to keep going together as long as we have."

Cavo has teamed up with independent distributor TLG/INgrooves to expose all of these new crafted songs to a broader global audience. The band has released several songs from the first of 6 planned EPs, 3 original and 3 cover EPs. The first original EP is titled The Shakes with songs "Not Over You", "Dizzy" and the self-titled track "The Shakes" being released on September 1st and "Synchronicity II" and "Drive" from the bands Cavo Covers vol.1. to be released on August 4th. Casey states "We are almost finished with our second original EP and after that we start work on the second covers EP." "It's just a really cool creative thing we have here and we are really excited to share what we are doing with everyone," adds Chris.

It's safe to say the Cavo boys are simply writing and recording new material and plan to release tons of new music in 2023 and for unforeseeable future.

