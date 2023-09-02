Escape The Fate Stream New Album 'Out Of The Shadows'

(FTW) Escape The Fate are proud to release their highly anticipated album, "Out Of The Shadows". This thrilling musical journey has been commemorated with a nationwide tour of the same name, featuring an impressive support lineup including D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi.

Having begun on August 31st in Salt Lake City, UT, the "Out Of The Shadows Tour" is sure to be a high-energy experience as it traverses the United States, culminating at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA, on October 7th. Escape The Fate will also make a stop at Blue Ridge Rock Fest on September 7th.

OUT OF THE SHADOWS marks Escape The Fate's triumphant return and their first album under Big Noise, the new label helmed by renowned collaborator and producer John Feldmann. With a renewed energy and revitalized creative vision, the band has reached new heights. Known for their genre-defying sound, blending elements of post-hardcore, emo, and hard rock, Escape The Fate has a career spanning over 17 years. The band continues to push boundaries and captivate diverse audiences worldwide. "OUT OF THE SHADOWS" is set to be a remarkable new chapter in their musical journey.

"While there are many dark moments throughout the record, Escape the Fate never leaves you alone in them. Hope has kept this band forging ahead over the last two decades, and hope is where they're pointing fans toward on Out of the Shadows.' - Loudwire Nights (US)

"(Out Of The Shadows) is a maturing of an already talented group of musicians with song writing that is confident and vocals that have more depth than ever before. We still get angst in the lyrics but there's hope too, everywhere you listen you find positivity and strength... In dark times music can and should provide an outlet for those wanting something better. Escape The Fate are doing just that with their best work to date." -Devolution Magazine (UK)



OUT OF THE SHADOWS track listing

1. Forgive Me

2. Choke

3. Low

4. Rather Be Dead

5. FUN in Funeral

6. Lips Like Knives

7. Hypnotized

8. H8 Myself

9. Traumatized

10. Irreversable

11. Kings of Nothing

12. Cheers To Goodbye (ft Spencer Charnas)

TOUR DATES

8/31 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

9/1 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

9/2 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theater

9/3 Miilwaukee, WI The Rave

9/5 Chicago, IL Concord

9/7 Alton, VA* Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/8 New York, NY Webster Hall

9/9 Providence, RI The Strand

9/10 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

9/12 Pittsburgh, PA Jergels

9/13 Columbus, OH King of Clubs

9/15 Pontiac, MI Crofoot Ballroom

9/16 Covington, KY Madison Theater

9/17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

9/19 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Heaven

9/20 Birmingham, AL Iron City Birmingham

9/22 Houston, TX Warehouse Live - Ballroom

9/23 Dallas, TX The Factory

9/24 San Antonio, TX Vibes Event Center

9/26 Phoenix, AZ The Marquee

9/27 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

9/29 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

9/30 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

10/1 San Francisco, CA DNA Lounge

10/3 Seattle, WA The Showbox at The Market

10/5 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom

10/7 Sacramento, CA* Aftershock Festival

