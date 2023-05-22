Escape The Fate Announce Out Of The Shadows Tour

Tour poster

(FTW) With a new label and new music Escape The Fate has reached the next level. In announcing their late-summer / early fall headline tour - the Out Of The Shadows Tour - they reveal the name of their upcoming album.

With Out Of The Shadows, the band's first album with BIG NOISE, the label run by longtime collaborator/producer John Feldmann - they come back to the spotlight revitalized and ready to rock.



The Out Of The Shadows Tour, sees Escape The Fate headlining and Destroy Rebuild, Point North, Stitched Up Heart and Garzi in tow. Starting 8/31 in Salt Lake City, UT the bill will traverse the US, winding up on 10/7 at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA. The band is also playing Blue Ridge Rock Fest on 9/7 during this run.



The band will also play Rock Fest in Finland 6/8-10, Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium 6/16-18, Hellfest and So What Fest on June 24th in Dallas, TX. See all of their upcoming dates here.

