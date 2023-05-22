Escape The Fate Announce Out Of The Shadows Tour

(FTW) With a new label and new music Escape The Fate has reached the next level. In announcing their late-summer / early fall headline tour - the Out Of The Shadows Tour - they reveal the name of their upcoming album.
With Out Of The Shadows, the band's first album with BIG NOISE, the label run by longtime collaborator/producer John Feldmann - they come back to the spotlight revitalized and ready to rock.
The Out Of The Shadows Tour, sees Escape The Fate headlining and Destroy Rebuild, Point North, Stitched Up Heart and Garzi in tow. Starting 8/31 in Salt Lake City, UT the bill will traverse the US, winding up on 10/7 at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA. The band is also playing Blue Ridge Rock Fest on 9/7 during this run.
The band will also play Rock Fest in Finland 6/8-10, Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium 6/16-18, Hellfest and So What Fest on June 24th in Dallas, TX. See all of their upcoming dates here.
Escape The Fate Go 'Low' With New Single
Butcher Babies Share DC Comics' Lobo Inspired 'It's Killin' Time Baby'
Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'
Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Not My Problem'
Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer- Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road- Type O Negative AI Video- more
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Threat' Visualizer- Ghost Stream 'Phantomime'- Neal Schon Streams 'Journey Through Time' Album- more
Old Dominion Do Surprise Jam With Kenny Chesney- Alana Springsteen Shares 'chameleon' Visualizer- more
Post Malone 'Mourning' With New Single- Kelly Clarkson Shares Video For New Single 'favorite kind of high'- Maroon 5- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road
Van Halen In the Studio For 'OU812' Anniversary
Kreator Unleash 'Conquer and Destroy' Video
W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For North American 40th Anniversary Tour Leg
Fear Factory Announce European Tour
The Nocturnal Affair Release Video for Cover of Depeche Mode's 'It's No Good'
Type O Negative Reveal AI Generated 'Halloween In Heaven' Video
Asia Announce Special Vinyl Release Of 'Phoenix'