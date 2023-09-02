Lemmy Kilmister and Larry Wallis Focus Of New Compilation

(dmk) Hard-hitting, dynamic, heavy metal duo Lemmy Kilmister and guitar renegade Larry Wallis always knew how to push the boundaries of hard rock music. First, through the formation of the behemoth Motorhead, with Wallis as the guitarist hand-picked by Lemmy, and second through their various solo and side projects. Now, the two icons are united, once again, even in the afterlife, with the release of a brand-new music compilation that documents the trials and tribulations of two rock legends from a small West London neighborhood.

The Boys Of Ladbroke Grove, available now through Cleopatra Records at The Boys Of Ladbroke Grove Set features 19 tracks from their repertoire including Motorhead, the psychedelic collective Pink Fairies, and Lemmy's rockabilly side project The Head Cat. The collection also features brand new mixes of Lemmy and Larry's solo tracks produced by psychobilly heroes The Brains that have never before appeared on physical media.

The CD and vinyl packages come loaded with photos and detailed liner notes tracing the remarkable history of these two pivotal figures, completing the highly-collectible release. Order here and stream below.

Related Stories

Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute From Wacken Festival

Motorhead Celebrates Lemmy Forever at Wacken Festival 2023

Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest

Motorhead Legend Lemmy To Memorialized At Hellfest

More Lemmy News