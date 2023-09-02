Margaritaville Hitmaker Jimmy Buffett Dead At 76

Beloved "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger In Paradise" hit maker Jimmy Buffett passed away on Friday, September 1st and a number of celebrities took to social media to pay tribute. He was 76.
The sad news was broken to fans via Buffett's official website with the following statement, "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."
Poison frontman Bret Michaels shared this tribute, "My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, & fans of Jimmy Buffett. My shows this weekend are dedicated to the memory of my good friend Jimmy, a great person & amazing storyteller."
Al Roker wrote, "The world is going to miss the joy that @jimmybuffett brought to it, but his music will live forever. We always loved the days Jimmy spent with us at @todayshow Jimmy Buffett passed yesterday at 76."
Star Trek star George Takei shared, "He lived a life of song till the very last breath..." A beautiful tribute. Have one with a salt rim for us in the Great After, Jimmy Buffett."
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote, "Jimmy Buffett loved you, as so many did. We will miss you. Love to Jane and all the family. Could there possibly be a 'cheeseburger in paradise' good enough for you? I hope so."
Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson shared, "Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett".
