Mac McAnally Talks Tribute To Jimmy Buffett And More On SiriusXM's Outsiders Radio On The Highway

(117) Music savant Mac McAnally will be featured in an exclusive interview on SiriusXM's Outsiders Radio this Friday, May 3. In this episode of the monthly show curated by Eric Church for SiriusXM's The Highway (Ch. 56), special guest Mac McAnally shares his insights on planning and participating in the tribute to Jimmy Buffett, alongside experiences with Church leading up to the event. McAnally delves into poignant moments from the Country Music Association (CMA) tribute to Jimmy Buffett, offering a glimpse into the legendary musician's enduring spirit.
Reflecting on Buffett's resilience, McAnally shares a touching anecdote: "There's a difference between acceptance and surrender when it comes to health issues. Jimmy never surrendered to this. I think he accepted some of what was happening, but he never surrendered to it. I was with him 24 hours before he left this earth, and he was smiling as big as ever, and saying, 'We're going to Paris!' He was still planning on touring in Paris."
The interview also touches on McAnally's collaborations with other icons like Kenny Chesney and Paul McCartney, shedding light on the creative process and camaraderie within the music industry. Additionally, McAnally reveals insights into the planned involvement of Toby Keith in the tribute, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the dynamics of such star-studded events.
Don't miss out on this insightful conversation as Mac McAnally shares his personal anecdotes and reflections on the enduring legacy of Jimmy Buffett, along with his experiences collaborating with other music legends. Tune in to SiriusXM's Outsiders Radio on The Highway this Friday, May 3 at 9pm ET for the unforgettable hour of music and storytelling curated by Eric Church himself.
Broadcast Schedule:
Friday at 9pm ET
Saturday at 4pm ET
Sunday at 12pm ET
Monday at 12am ET
Most recently, McAnally released his highly anticipated new songs "Oysters and Pearls" and "All The Way Around. "Oysters and Pearls" is a breathtakingly beautiful tune co-written by McAnally and Jimmy Buffett. Buffett previously released the song and McAnally honors Buffett by staying true to the infamous island, tropical sound while using his unique vocals to add a sense of soulfulness and emotion to the heartfelt song.
The second new song, "All The Way Around," paints a vivid picture of life for someone who is curious, adventurous and determined to live life to the fullest. McAnally, who knows a thing or two about traveling "All The Way Around," wrote the song in anticipation for a performance in Antarctica. The upbeat yet laid back track is sure to become a fan favorite that gets everyone on their feet and wanting more from the talented artist.
McAnally is currently on tour with sold out shows all around the country where fans can hear the ten-time CMA Musician of the Year play all the incredible music from his extensive catalog including his own hits and see for themselves the mind-blowing talent of the man who has written, produced and sang for decades with no sign of slowing down. For more info and tickets to see Mac on tour, please visit www.macmcanally.com.
Mac McAnally Live Dates:
May 4 - Port Neches, Texas - Port Neches RiverFest
May 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. - The Dakota - LOW TICKETS
May 25 - Bartonville, Ill. - Backroads Saloon - LOW TICKETS
May 30 - Hopewell, Va. - The Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT
May 31 - Rocky Mount, Va. - Harvester Performance Center - SOLD OUT
June 1 - Bristol, Va. - Paramount Center for the Arts - SOLD OUT
June 7 - Arlington, Texas - Texas Hall - LOW TICKETS
June 8 - Crystal Beach, Texas - Camp Margaritaville
June 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. - City Winery - SOLD OUT
June 15 - Amagansett, N.Y. - The Stephen Talkhouse - SOLD OUT
July 2 - Portsmouth, R.I. - Island Park - LOW TICKETS
July 7 - Cape May, N.J. - Cape May Convention Hall
July 25 - San Antonio, Texas - Stable Hall
Aug. 7 - Mesa, Ariz. - Mesa Arts Center - LOW TICKETS
Aug. 8 - Solana Beach, Calif. - Belly Up Tavern - SOLD OUT
Aug. 9 - West Hollywood, Calif. - The Troubadour - LOW TICKETS
Aug. 31 - Pelham, Tenn. - The Caverns - LOW TICKETS
Aug. 13 - Charleston, S.C. - Charleston Music Hall - SOLD OUT
Aug. 15 - Evans, Ga. - Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Sept. 5 - Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Opera House - LOW TICKETS
Sept. 13 - Charleston, S.C. - Charleston Music Hall - SOLD OUT
Sept. 15 - Evans, Ga. Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Oct. 10 - Port Neches, Texas - Neches River Wheelhouse - LOW TICKETS
Nov. 1 - Newberry, S.C. - Newberry Opera House - SOLD OUT
Nov. 3 - Durham, N.C. - Carolina Theatre
Mac McAnally Releases Two New Songs Ahead Of Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert
