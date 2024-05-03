Mac McAnally Talks Tribute To Jimmy Buffett And More On SiriusXM's Outsiders Radio On The Highway

(117) Music savant Mac McAnally will be featured in an exclusive interview on SiriusXM's Outsiders Radio this Friday, May 3. In this episode of the monthly show curated by Eric Church for SiriusXM's The Highway (Ch. 56), special guest Mac McAnally shares his insights on planning and participating in the tribute to Jimmy Buffett, alongside experiences with Church leading up to the event. McAnally delves into poignant moments from the Country Music Association (CMA) tribute to Jimmy Buffett, offering a glimpse into the legendary musician's enduring spirit.

Reflecting on Buffett's resilience, McAnally shares a touching anecdote: "There's a difference between acceptance and surrender when it comes to health issues. Jimmy never surrendered to this. I think he accepted some of what was happening, but he never surrendered to it. I was with him 24 hours before he left this earth, and he was smiling as big as ever, and saying, 'We're going to Paris!' He was still planning on touring in Paris."

The interview also touches on McAnally's collaborations with other icons like Kenny Chesney and Paul McCartney, shedding light on the creative process and camaraderie within the music industry. Additionally, McAnally reveals insights into the planned involvement of Toby Keith in the tribute, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the dynamics of such star-studded events.

Don't miss out on this insightful conversation as Mac McAnally shares his personal anecdotes and reflections on the enduring legacy of Jimmy Buffett, along with his experiences collaborating with other music legends. Tune in to SiriusXM's Outsiders Radio on The Highway this Friday, May 3 at 9pm ET for the unforgettable hour of music and storytelling curated by Eric Church himself.

Broadcast Schedule:

Friday at 9pm ET

Saturday at 4pm ET

Sunday at 12pm ET

Monday at 12am ET

Most recently, McAnally released his highly anticipated new songs "Oysters and Pearls" and "All The Way Around. "Oysters and Pearls" is a breathtakingly beautiful tune co-written by McAnally and Jimmy Buffett. Buffett previously released the song and McAnally honors Buffett by staying true to the infamous island, tropical sound while using his unique vocals to add a sense of soulfulness and emotion to the heartfelt song.

The second new song, "All The Way Around," paints a vivid picture of life for someone who is curious, adventurous and determined to live life to the fullest. McAnally, who knows a thing or two about traveling "All The Way Around," wrote the song in anticipation for a performance in Antarctica. The upbeat yet laid back track is sure to become a fan favorite that gets everyone on their feet and wanting more from the talented artist.

McAnally is currently on tour with sold out shows all around the country where fans can hear the ten-time CMA Musician of the Year play all the incredible music from his extensive catalog including his own hits and see for themselves the mind-blowing talent of the man who has written, produced and sang for decades with no sign of slowing down. For more info and tickets to see Mac on tour, please visit www.macmcanally.com.

Mac McAnally Live Dates:

May 4 - Port Neches, Texas - Port Neches RiverFest

May 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. - The Dakota - LOW TICKETS

May 25 - Bartonville, Ill. - Backroads Saloon - LOW TICKETS

May 30 - Hopewell, Va. - The Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT

May 31 - Rocky Mount, Va. - Harvester Performance Center - SOLD OUT

June 1 - Bristol, Va. - Paramount Center for the Arts - SOLD OUT

June 7 - Arlington, Texas - Texas Hall - LOW TICKETS

June 8 - Crystal Beach, Texas - Camp Margaritaville

June 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. - City Winery - SOLD OUT

June 15 - Amagansett, N.Y. - The Stephen Talkhouse - SOLD OUT

July 2 - Portsmouth, R.I. - Island Park - LOW TICKETS

July 7 - Cape May, N.J. - Cape May Convention Hall

July 25 - San Antonio, Texas - Stable Hall

Aug. 7 - Mesa, Ariz. - Mesa Arts Center - LOW TICKETS

Aug. 8 - Solana Beach, Calif. - Belly Up Tavern - SOLD OUT

Aug. 9 - West Hollywood, Calif. - The Troubadour - LOW TICKETS

Aug. 31 - Pelham, Tenn. - The Caverns - LOW TICKETS

Aug. 13 - Charleston, S.C. - Charleston Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Aug. 15 - Evans, Ga. - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Sept. 5 - Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Opera House - LOW TICKETS

Sept. 13 - Charleston, S.C. - Charleston Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Sept. 15 - Evans, Ga. Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Oct. 10 - Port Neches, Texas - Neches River Wheelhouse - LOW TICKETS

Nov. 1 - Newberry, S.C. - Newberry Opera House - SOLD OUT

Nov. 3 - Durham, N.C. - Carolina Theatre

