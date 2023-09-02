The Black Crowes announce Southern Harmony And Musical Companion reissues

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes have announced a series of reissues of their 1992 classic, "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion." The follow-up to the Georgia band's 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", delivered their first No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 with instant classics like "Remedy", "Sting Me", "Thorn In My Pride" and "Hotel Illness."

Due December 1, the 2023 series will feature Super Deluxe 4LP and 3CD box sets that present a remastered version of the original album alongside a collection of 14 unreleased recordings, including 2 studio recordings, a live concert from February 1993, and the never-heard-before live in-studio performance recorded at the end of The Southern Harmony session along with b-sides; also included is a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book featuring insights on the record and band's state of mind from both Chris and Rich Robinson and sheet music for the 9 Chris and Rich compositions; along with the box there are 4 12"x12" lithographs of images from The Southern Harmony photo shoots.

A 2 CD Deluxe Edition will feature the original remastered album with the bonus CD "The Best of The Box", which contains 9 rare and unreleased selections from the super deluxe box set, while a single Remastered LP version will also be available.

The Robinson brothers relaunched The Black Crowes in 2019 and will open for Aerosmith on their Peace Out farewell tour; get more details and check out the official video for "Sting Me" from the 1992 album here.

Related Stories

The Black Crowes And Darius Rucker To Rock The CMT Awards

The Black Crowes Announce Shake Your Money Maker Live Album

The Black Crowes Rock Classic Tracks At Stagecoach Festival

The Black Crowes Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

More The Black Crowes News