The Black Crowes Stream New Album

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes are streaming their new album, "Happiness Bastards", in sync with its release. Produced by Jay Joyce, the project sees singer Chris Robinson, brother/guitarist Rich, and longtime bassist Sven Pipien record the follow-up to 2009's "Before The Frost... Until The Freeze."
"'Happiness Bastards' is our love letter to rock 'n' roll," says Chris. "Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that."
"This album is a continuation of our story as a band," adds Rich. "Our years of experience writing and making music and touring the world are represented in this record, and we were brilliantly guided by one of the best producers in the business, Jay Joyce. I am incredibly proud of what we put together."
"Happiness Bastards" contains 10 tracks, including a guest appearance by Lainey Wilson, a Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter who rose to prominence after her music was featured on the television drama "Yellowstone"; she was named the 2023 CMA Entertainer Of The Year.
The Black Crowes will launch the North American leg of the Happiness Bastards Tour in Nashville, TN on April 2; stream the new album in full here.
The Black Crowes Reveal 'Wanting And Waiting' Video
The Black Crowes Stream New Single 'Cross Your Fingers'
The Black Crowes Announce The Happiness Bastards Tour
The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson Looks Back And Forward With Audacy
Judas Priest Almost Top UK Chart With 'Invincible Shield'- Korn Sell Out 30th Anniversary Concert- Cockney Rebel's Steve Harley Dead At 73- more
Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With Sammy's Island At The Palms- Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project No. 2 Coming This Week- more
Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
The Gaslight Anthem Share Teaser For New EP
Northlane Plot North American Mirror's Edge Summer Tour
Marillion Preview 'An Hour Before Dark' Live Package With 'Reprogram The Gene' Video
Tony Orlando Celebrating Final Show Of Farewell Tour With Media Appearances
Nektar To Take 'Journey To The Other Side' With New Live Package
The Black Crowes Stream New Album
Van Halen In The Studio For VH II Anniversary
Singled Out: Brea Fournier & the Dream Ballet's Manic Pixie Dream Girl