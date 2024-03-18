The Black Crowes Stream New Album

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes are streaming their new album, "Happiness Bastards", in sync with its release. Produced by Jay Joyce, the project sees singer Chris Robinson, brother/guitarist Rich, and longtime bassist Sven Pipien record the follow-up to 2009's "Before The Frost... Until The Freeze."

"'Happiness Bastards' is our love letter to rock 'n' roll," says Chris. "Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that."

"This album is a continuation of our story as a band," adds Rich. "Our years of experience writing and making music and touring the world are represented in this record, and we were brilliantly guided by one of the best producers in the business, Jay Joyce. I am incredibly proud of what we put together."

"Happiness Bastards" contains 10 tracks, including a guest appearance by Lainey Wilson, a Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter who rose to prominence after her music was featured on the television drama "Yellowstone"; she was named the 2023 CMA Entertainer Of The Year.

The Black Crowes will launch the North American leg of the Happiness Bastards Tour in Nashville, TN on April 2; stream the new album in full here.

