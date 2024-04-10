.

Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates

04-10-2024
(ID) Aerosmith announce their return to the road with PEACE OUT featuring special guests The Black Crowes, who are fresh off their first release in nearly 15 years, HAPPINESS BASTARDS.

Additionally, a very special one-night-only performance from Teddy Swims is set at the tour kickoff in Pittsburgh, PA. Fans first heard that one of the most significant American rock bands in history were embarking on their final tour with a special announcement video celebrating this not-to-be-missed final tour.

Every night will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate over 50 years as America's greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio.

Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates

