The Black Crowes Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes rocked their "Happiness Bastards" single, "Wanting And Waiting", during the March 18 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
The performance of the track - which recently launched the project - followed an interview with Chris Robinson to promote the Georgia group's tenth studio record, which was produced by Jay Joyce.
"Happiness Bastards" contains 10 tracks, including a guest appearance by Lainey Wilson, a Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter who rose to prominence after her music was featured on the television drama "Yellowstone"; she was named the 2023 CMA Entertainer Of The Year.
Since The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they've made a triumphant return with over 150 shows spanning 20 countries worldwide, while also celebrating the 30th anniversaries of their 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", and 1992's "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion."
The Black Crowes will launch the Happiness Bastards Tour in Nashville, TN on April 2. Stream video of the late night TV interview and performance here.
