Singled Out: Pkew Pkew Pkew's The Dumbest Thing I Ever Done

Toronto pop-punk trio Pkew Pkew Pkew are gearing up to release their new album, "Siiick Days" on September 22nd. To celebrate we asked vocalist/guitarist Mike Thomas Warne to tell us about the song "The Dumbest Thing I Ever Done". Here is the story:

I guess this song is about seller's remorse and buyer's regret. Usually, I get both feelings from musical gear. I've sold so many guitars and pedals and amps, and I wish I could get some of them back. But at the same time, I guess I'm selling them because I never should have bought them in the first place. This time it was a playstation 4. Truthfully, I only bought it so I could play Red Dead Redemption 2, and I did, I finished the game, but I also felt like I probably wouldn't spend the same amount of time replaying it like I did on the first one. I think that was a sign of age. I couldn't imagine spending that much time not working. I guess it's also a sign of not making a lot of money.

Our second album has a song that references the first Red Dead, and the night of our record release, some guys from Rockstar came to the show and gave me a couple shirts and said that they had been listening to our first record while they were already working on Red Dead 2. I guess a fisherman always spots another fisherman from afar. I thought that was really cool. Later, we became friends with another guy who worked on the game, Brian Flood. We stay with him in Lawn Guy Land.

I think maybe the real reason I sold my playstation was that I wasn't playing it with my friends like I used to. Ryan, our guitar player, moved to Victoria. Also, we had just gotten back from a rough Europe tour, so no one in the band was talking. Not in a bad way, just like we didn't need to for a bit because we just lived together for two months. And, of course, there was a global pandemic on the way. I wish I would have known about the possibility of a lockdown before selling it. One of my favorite video game nights was in New Jersey, the night before we played Seth Meyers, at our tour manager Jan's parents house. We played NFL Blitz on Xbox, and I'd never played it before. What a game. The next night we bonded with Tom Pelissero from NFL Network over the game, sometimes he plays guitar for us now. I love making new friends.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

More Pkew Pkew Pkew News