Trevor Rabin Shares 'Push' Video

(Chipster) Trevor Rabin has released a music video for his new track "Push", which is the second single from "Rio", his forthcoming first solo album of vocal material in 34 years, set for release on October 6th, 2023 worldwide.
He had this to say, "For this song I was thinking of the horror of politics and politicians. Once Vinnie Calaiuta played drums on this, it inspired me to redo some of the instrumentation. Vinnie's performance lifted this song beyond what I imagined. I utilized the strings at the end of the track to start the ARW live shows."
'Rio' will be available as a Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray (including 8-page LP-booklet and obi strip), both featuring bonus material, 5.1 surround sound & liner notes. Also available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180g 2LP+LP-booklet (with etching on side D), and as Digital Album. The cover for the album was created by Trevor himself: "I dabble with digital art so I sent some images of mine to the label and was pleasantly surprised when they liked them.".
