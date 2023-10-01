Trevor Rabin Shares 'Oklahoma' Video

(Chipster) Trevor Rabin, the South African guitarist, singer, multi-musician, writer and producer, recently announced 'Rio', his first solo album of vocal material in 34 years, set for release in just a week's time on October 6, 2023 worldwide.
Today he is pleased to launch the third track taken from the album, the emotionally powerful 'Oklahoma'. As Trevor describes: "In 1995 I wrote the germ of a lyric inspired by the devastating bombing in Oklahoma. It traumatized the entire nation and will always be a dark day for the country. Thirty plus years later I believed the time was right and ok to tackle the song I had written. It's dedicated to family and friends who lost loved ones."
'Rio' will be available as a Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray (including 8-page LP-booklet and obi strip), both featuring bonus material, 5.1 surround sound & liner notes. Also available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180g 2LP+LP-booklet (with etching on side D), and as Digital Album. The cover for the album was created by Trevor himself: "I dabble with digital art so I sent some images of mine to the label and was pleasantly surprised when they liked them.".
