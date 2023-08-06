Trevor Rabin Releases 'Big Mistakes' Video

(Chipster) Trevor Rabin, the South African guitarist, singer, multi-musician, writer and producer, recently announced 'Rio', his first solo album of vocal material in 34 years, set for release on the 6th October 2023 worldwide. Today he is pleased to reveal the albums first single, 'Big Mistakes', alongside a brand new video.
Trevor comments: "'Big Mistakes' the first single on the album, is essentially about surviving my late teens/twenties, hence the lyric: 'We played in the fire, we danced in the rain. Up all night we made Big Mistakes'. I should have called the song 'I Can't Believe I'm Alive."
Trevor plays all the instruments on the track, aside from the drums which were performed by Lou Molino, and backing vocals from Dante Marchi & Liz Constantine. 'Rio' will be available as a Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray (including 8-page LP-booklet and obi strip), both featuring bonus material, 5.1 surround sound & liner notes. Also available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180g
2LP+LP-booklet (with etching on side D), and as Digital Album. The cover for the album was created by Trevor himself: "I dabble with digital art so I sent some images of mine to the label and was pleasantly surprised when they liked them.".
