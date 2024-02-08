Trevor Rabin Shares Demo Version Of 'Fragile'

(Chipster) Trevor Rabin, the South African guitarist, singer, multi-musician, writer and producer, released 'Rio', his first solo album of vocal material in 34 years, in October last year. The deluxe edition of the album included 3 bonus tracks, including a demo version of a track titled 'Fragile'.

That track has now been officially released on digital services. Trevor had this to say about the track: "I'm particularly pleased with the space, in terms of production, and happy with the simplicity of the lyric. Life is harsh, fickle and Fragile. My intention regarding the guitar solo was for it to drip onto the "page" so to speak."

'Rio' is available as a Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray (including 8-page LP-booklet and obi strip), both featuring bonus material, 5.1 surround sound & liner notes. Also available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180g 2LP+LP-booklet (with etching on side D), and as Digital Album. The cover for the album was created by Trevor himself: "I dabble with digital art so I sent some images of mine to the label and was pleasantly surprised when they liked them."

