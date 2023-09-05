Voivod Release 'Fix My Heart (2023 Version)' Video

(CSM) Voivod are celebrating 40 eventful years of existence in 2023 with a special Anniversary studio album entitled Morgoth Tales, released worldwide now via Century Media Records.
Today, Voivod are launching a new video directed by Above The Void for the track "Fix My Heart (2023 Version)". Guitarist Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain checked in with the following comment:
"It's always the highlight of our live show when the audience claps with big smiles all round. To me it's about keeping hope and focus towards a better future, moving on, leaving the past behind and exploring new worlds within. "I'm not afraid to live"."
