Voivod Announce Ultraman EP

(Century Media) Veteran Canadian metal band Voivod are pleased to announce the release of their new EP Ultraman on November 4th via Century Media Records.
Michel "Away Langevin" had this to say, "As a kid I often dreamed of finding a Beta Capsule, so I could transform into Ultraman, keep the city from being destroyed by a giant fire spitting monster, and hopefully save Akiko Fuji in the process.
"I'm pretty sure many people had the same dream...we sure did in Voivod, and that's why we decided to cover the main and battle TV themes for this EP.
"The recordings were done during the 'Synchro Anarchy' sessions and Chewy sings the Japanese parts! For the B side, we tracked down the lost encore from the 35th anniversary show, Return To Morgöth - Live 2018. Enjoy!"
Ultraman features a highly original tribute to the "Ultraman" TV series theme as well as previously unreleased bonus live cuts, available both as 12" Vinyl EP or as Digital EP.
Ultraman - EP will be available in the following 180g vinyl editions and limitations: 1.500x copies Black vinyl (Via CM Distro/Webshop) - 500x copies Transparent Red vinyl (Via CM Distro/Webshop) - 500x copies Clear vinyl (Via VOIVOD)
Ultraman - EP / Vinyl (20:21) tracklisting:
Side A (08:45):
1. Ultraman - Opening Theme (Japanese & French [URUTORAMANNO UTA]) (01:30)
2. Ultraman - Victory Theme (URUTORAMAN BGM (00:39)
3. Ultraman - Closing Theme (English [URUTORAMANNO UTA]) (00:47)
4. Ultraman - Opening Theme (Japanese [URUTORAMANNO UTA]) (01:30)
5. Ultraman - Victory Theme (URUTORAMAN BGM) (00:39)
6. Ultraman - Closing Theme (Japanese [URUTORAMANNO UTA]) (00:47)
7. Ultraman - Opening Theme (Instrumental [URUTORAMANNO UTA]) (01:30)
8. Ultraman - Victory Theme (URUTORAMAN BGM) (00:39)
9. Ultraman - Closing Theme (Instrumental [URUTORAMANNO UTA]) (00:47)
Side B (11:36):
1. Overreaction (Return To Morgoth - Live 2018) (05:26)
2. Voivod (Return To Morgoth - Live 2018) (06:09)
Ultraman - EP / Digital (14:31) tracklisting:
1. Ultraman - Opening Theme (Japanese & French [URUTORAMANNO UTA]) (01:30)
2. Ultraman - Victory Theme (URUTORAMAN BGM (00:39)
3. Ultraman - Closing Theme (English [URUTORAMANNO UTA]) (00:47)
4. Overreaction (Return To Morgoth - Live 2018) (05:26)
5. Voivod (Return To Morgoth - Live 2018) (06:09)
