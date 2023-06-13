.

Voivod Share 'Condemned To The Gallows (2023 Version)'

06-13-2023

Voivod News
Cover art

(Century Media) Voivod are celebrating 40 eventful years of existence in 2023 and therefore announced a special Anniversary studio album entitled Morgoth Tales, to be released on July 21st, 2023 via Century Media Records.

A new single off Morgoth Tales has been launched today with "Condemned To The Gallows (2023 Version)", which is a very special choice, as it once marked VOIVOD's first ever song released on an album, originally appearing on the Metal Massacre V Compilation back in 1984.

Voivod vocalist Denis "Snake" Bélanger has checked in with a comment about "Condemned To The Gallows (2023 Version)": "The Morgöth Tales album starts where it all began. 'Condemned To The Gallows' was the first song ever recorded in a studio. I recall being shocked, hearing my voice for the first time, and I was a bit intimidated. I had joined the band only a few months prior to that and I didn't know how to sing or even if was capable of doing the job. So I jumped in, and this 40 year adventure was about to begin. Revisiting this song was a real trip. Going back in time when we were young and wild, recapturing that same fury inside that led us up to now made me realize that the spirit never gets old. Thanks to Mom, who kept well preserved, the only lyrics sheet existing on the surface of this planet, with my smudged left handed writing. Otherwise we would have been screwed."

