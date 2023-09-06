2023 Bowl For Ronnie (James Dio) Celebrity Bowling Party Announced

(Adrenaline) The Annual Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, is set for Thursday, November 16, 2023. The event, to be held at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California, will once again be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel.

BOWL FOR RONNIE will feature a celebrity bowling tournament and a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. Last year's bowling event, which was the Dio Cancer Fund's first fund-raiser since the pandemic shut down, sold out well in advance and brought in more than $70,000 for the cancer charity, now in its 14th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research.

The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Previous BOWL FOR RONNIE events have brought together entertainers and artists such as Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses, Adler's Appetite), Jack Black & Kyle Gass (Tenacious D), Phil Buckman (Fuel, Petty Cash), Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), Fred Coury (Cinderella), Art Cruz (Lamb of God), Phil Demmel (Violence, Machine Head), Marc Ferrari (Keel, Cold Sweat), David "Rock" Feinstein (Elf, The Rods), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Terry Ilous (XYZ, Great White), Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne), Richie Sambora, Brett Scallions (Fuel), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) and comedy stars including Bill Burr, Jeff Ross and Whitney Cummings.

Last year's celebrity competition was the scene of strong competition, culminating with Tim "Ripper" Owens, Sean Peck and Harry Conklin of The Three Tremors featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens capturing 1st Place among the celebrity teams. This year's celebrity bowlers will be announced shortly in addition to an eBay auction for a place on Eddie Trunk's celebrity team.

