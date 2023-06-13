Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Announce Hunt For Green October Tour

(Prospect) As they continue to wind their way across the US on their massive 41-date Summer of Green Tour 2023, marking their first appearances since the summer of 2003, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade has announced that it will return to the road this fall for 10-additional appearances.
Dubbed the Hunt For Green October Tour, the run will begin at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA on Wednesday, October 11th before heading east, stopping at favorite venues like Denver's Mission Ballroom, St. Louis' The Factory, and Chicago's Salt Shed, before culminating with a special Halloween performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, October 31st.
Additional performances may be announced in the coming weeks. The news comes as media around the country praise the band's reunion, with Glide Magazine writing "Despite the 20-year gap in their touring history, Les Claypool's Frog Brigade is hitting the ground running with a setlist filled with classic covers and loved originals." Buffalo.fm called the tour "spectacular."
A limited artist pre-sale will open tomorrow, Wednesday, June 14th at 10am local time and close on Thursday, June 15th at 10pm local time, using the code WHAMOLA. General public on sale is this Friday, June 17th at 10am local time.
The Hunt For Green October Tour
Wednesday, October 11th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Thursday, October 12th - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Saturday, October 14th - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
Sunday, October 15th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Tuesday, October 17th - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Wednesday, October 18th - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
Friday, October 27th - Live Oak, FL - Hulaween*
Sunday, October 29th - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Monday, October 30th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
Tuesday, October 31st - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
