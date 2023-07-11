Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Expand Fall Tour

(Prospect) As they near the final performances of their 41-date Summer of Green Tour 2023, which marked the band's first performances in 20 years, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade have announced additional dates for The Hunt for Green October Tour, which launches in Oakland, CA on Wednesday, October 11th for their last Bay Area performance of the year.
In addition to the previously announced run, the band's fall appearances will include a number of east coast performances, including The Palace Theatre in Albany, NY on Friday, October 20th, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, October 22nd, and the Fillmore in Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 25th.
A limited artist pre-sale for the additional dates will open tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12th at 10am local time using the code WHAMOLA. General public on sale is this Friday, July 14th at 10am local time.
When the Frog Brigade returns to the road in October, they will be treating fans to a new, two-set show that delves deeper into their own remarkable catalog. Fans can look forward to a variety of Frog Brigade material that wasn't performed this summer, as the band explores new musical territories and treats fans to a two-set show filled with surprises. In addition, The Hunt For Green October Tour will be the last chance for fans to experience the band's take on Pink Floyd 'Animals,' which they are performing in its entirety each night.
LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE - The Summer of Green Tour 2023
Tuesday, July 11th - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live +
Thursday, July 13th - San Luis Obispo, CA - Madonna Inn +
Friday, July 14th - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern +
Saturday, July 15th - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren +
+ Moon Duo
LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE - The Hunt For Green October Tour
Wednesday, October 11th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Thursday, October 12th - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Saturday, October 14th - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
Sunday, October 15th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Tuesday, October 17th - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Wednesday, October 18th - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
Friday, October 20th - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre*
Saturday, October 21st - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre*
Sunday, October 22nd - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*
Tuesday, October 24th - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater*
Wednesday, October 25th - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore*
Friday, October 27th - Live Oak, FL - Hulaween
Sunday, October 29th - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Monday, October 30th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
Tuesday, October 31st - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
* Announced today, on sale Friday, 7/14
