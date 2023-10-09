Les Claypool Announces Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years Box Set

(PPR) In a celebratory return to his roots, the legendary bassist Les Claypool has announced the Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years Box Set, slated for release on February 9th.

Spanning the illustrious and eclectic moments of his solo career, this compilation is a tribute to the dynamic range of musical avenues Claypool has explored over the years. Featuring projects such as the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains, and The Fancy Band, this 5-album set is a treat for both seasoned aficionados and new listeners.

The 5-album collection will include Live Frogs Sets 1 & 2, the sought-after Purple Onion, Of Whales & Woe, & Of Fungi & Foe LPs. Listeners will also experience The Big Eyeball In the Sky, now available with remastered audio on limited edition, colored 180-gram vinyl. Bundle options include an exclusive t-shirt and a limited-edition screen-printed poster, designed by Matt Leunig.

The announcement of Adverse Yaw comes on the heels of the launch of Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade's The Hunt for Green October Tour, which kicks off in Oakland, CA this Wednesday, October 11th for their last Bay Area performance of the year. The fall tour will also include a number of east coast performances, including The Palace Theatre in Albany, NY on Friday, October 20th, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, October 22nd, and the Fillmore in Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 25th.

When the Frog Brigade returns to the road this week, they will be treating fans to a new, two-set show that delves deeper into their own remarkable catalog. Fans can look forward to a variety of Frog Brigade material that wasn't performed this summer, as the band explores new musical territories and treats fans to a two-set show filled with surprises. In addition, The Hunt For Green October Tour will be the last chance for fans to experience the band's take on Pink Floyd 'Animals,' which they are performing in its entirety each night.

The Hunt for Green October Tour will also introduce an exciting fan-centric feature: the "lilypad." At all upcoming general admission shows, a special green section will be marked near the stage, known as the "lilypad," welcoming attendees dressed in costume or donning the Fearless Flying Brigade Frog Hat. In additional, all attendees, whether at seated or general admission shows, are encouraged to "let their frog flag fly" and attend in their most creative costumes. A contest at every show will reward one outstanding costume-clad fan with an autographed show poster.

LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE - The Hunt For Green October Tour

Wednesday, October 11th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

Thursday, October 12th - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium*

Saturday, October 14th - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater*

Sunday, October 15th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

Tuesday, October 17th - St. Louis, MO - The Factory*

Wednesday, October 18th - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed*

Friday, October 20th - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre

Saturday, October 21st - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre*

Sunday, October 22nd - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

Tuesday, October 24th - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater*

Wednesday, October 25th - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore*

Friday, October 27th - Live Oak, FL - Hulaween

Sunday, October 29th - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore*

Monday, October 30th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tuesday, October 31st - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

*General Admission Lilypad show

