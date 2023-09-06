Maneskin Premiere 'Honey (are you coming?)' Video

(JRPR) The video of Maneskin's new single "Honey (are you coming?)" has been released. The band chose Rome, their hometown, to shoot the song's videoclip mingling light and laser shows, drones and the groundbreaking location of Rome's Gazometro where the song was presented during an exclusive worldwide live stream.
The video features the band in an enthralling live performance with unique angles and subjective shots conveying all the energy of the legendary band. Energy is the key element of their new successful world tour "RUSH! World Tour" (with plenty of sold out dates) that we will enjoy again on stage at the forthcoming MTV VMA's where Maneskin will perform.
They have been nominated for two prestigious categories of the international music event: initially in "Best Rock" and now as the only Rock artists nominated in the "Group of the Year" category.
