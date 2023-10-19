.

Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On With KROQ

Michael Angulia | 10-18-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On With KROQ

Italian rockers Maneskin were invited by Los Angeles radio station KROQ's Klein. Ally. Show to join them for a family dinner at Olive Garden, and the station has shared video of the experience.

KROQ's parent Audacy sent over these details: Not even a little bit surprising, but it was actually the Italian Rock band's first time ever eating at one of America's "finest" Italian establishments.

They ate pasta, salad and of course, unlimited breadsticks, and Ally even dressed up as Mario to add a little bit of spice. The reviews were mixed, but the results were hilarious. Watch the video below (courtesy Audacy's KROQ.:

Related Stories
Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On With KROQ

Maneskin To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live Following Sell Out Forum Show

Maneskin Expand 'RUSH!' For Deluxe Album Version

Maneskin Premiere 'Honey (are you coming?)' Video

Maneskin Share New Track 'Honey (are u coming?)'

More Maneskin News

advertisement
Day In Rock

blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe- Asking Alexandria Take 'Psycho' To No. 1- Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On- more

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident- 'Night Of The Living Dead' Made A Love Story By Great American Canyon Band- Slash- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour- Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'- more

Reviews

Red Reign - Don't Look Back

Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI

Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando

Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again

Latest News

Asking Alexandria Take 'Psycho' To No. 1

Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On With KROQ

Dorothy To Sing National Anthem and Rock With Nita Strauss At Rams vs. Steelers Game

Abigail Williams In The Studio Working On New Album

Dogstar Rock The Cardboard Sessions

blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe

The Icarus Line Must Die Special Event Announced

Carina Round Announces First Live Performance Since 2016